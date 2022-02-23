94-Million-year-old Fossils of Crocodile With Dinosaur in its Stomach Unearthed

A team of palaeontologists has discovered an ancestor of modern-day crocodiles who used to devour dinosaurs. The fossils of the dinosaur-eating crocodile were first discovered in 2010, after which rampant research was carried out on the fossil. Now, the team has confirmed that the crocodile used to prey on young dinosaurs.The study was done by palaeontologists at the University of New England, Australia, which got published in the journal Gondwana Research.

The researchers used nuclear imaging technology to arrive at the result. The crocodile, Confractosuchus Sauroktonos, which translates as ‘The Broken Crocodile Dinosaur Killer’, dates back to the Cretaceous period and lived roughly 94 million years on the lands which are now Queensland, Australia.The fossil was found in a giant boulder which was shattered into rock fragments to retrieve the fossil.

One of the rock fragments was sent through early neutron imaging, and upon analysis, it was found that the crocodile’s gut contained bones of a small, chicken-sized juvenile dinosaur. The juvenile dinosaur is believed to be an ornithopod whose species is yet to be identified.“In the initial scan in 2015, I spotted a buried bone in there that looked like a chicken bone with a hook on it and thought straight away that it was a dinosaur.

Human eyes had never seen it previously, as it was, and still is, totally encased inside a rock,” said Dr Joseph Bevitt, Senior Instrument Scientist, in a press release.The formation of the crocodile’s image was a tough nut to crack as it was not known where the bones were. However, using 3D digital scans from the Imaging and Medical Beamline, an image was formed by high-quality scanning using the synchrotron X-rays. “The results were outstanding in providing an entire picture of the crocodile and its last meal, a partially digested juvenile dinosaur,” said Dr Bevitt.

