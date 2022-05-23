95-Year-old Man Marrying Love of His Life Shows Age is No Bar to Find Your Soulmate

You can find true love at any age, and an elderly man has proved it. A 95-year-old man tied the knot for the first time in his life as he found his dream woman. Despite meeting the love of his life 23 years ago, Julian Moyle did not propose to her until very recently – when he finally got down on his knee in February. Moyle first met his wife Valerie Williams, 84, in a church, Wales Online reported. On May 19, the couple got hitched in the very same Calvary Baptist Church in United Kingdom’s Cardiff, wherein they first met. The ceremony saw around 40 of their friends and family in attendance.

Reportedly, an opera singer performed on the day – which was Moyle’s operatic career – and the couple’s wedding cake was made by Let Them See Cake, a famous bakery near the venue.

Talking about how happy they were to be finally getting married after so long, Valerie said she still can’t believe it, adding they were most looking forward to “just being together" throughout their married life. Moyle termed the experience “marvelous" as he finally married the love of his life. For him, it is like a new year in a way, and he is looking very much to their companionship. The couple will reportedly celebrate their honeymoon later in the year, for which they have planned on travelling to Moyle’s homeland.

“It’s going to be a deferred honeymoon to Australia, where I will show Mrs Moyle off," the 95-year-old said.

Further, when asked how it feels to finally say goodbye to his bachelorette, Moyle jokingly said that he can’t remember any other marriages. He went on to say he feels like Janus, who had a face on the front of his head and another one on the back of his head, following which he could look into the future as well as into the past.

