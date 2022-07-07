99% of the World's Population Will be Basking in Sunlight on July 8? Here's the Truth

According to a claim making rounds on social media, July 8 will be a day when the world will shine the brightest. A post claims that on the said date, 99 percent of the world’s population will receive sunlight.

The titbit went viral leaving netizens quite intrigued about the phenomenon. If the claim is true, roughly 80 million people will have night time in their regions, while over 7 billion folks will be basking in the sun. But how true is it? A team of “number crunchers" from timeanddate.com tried digging the truth out of this claim.

The claim originated from a Reddit post, the caption of which read, “Every year on July 8, at about 11:15 AM UTC (4:45 PM IST), approximately 99.164 percent of the world’s population is between dawn and dusk."

The map showed areas such as North America, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia, on the day part, while Australia, South-East Asia, New Zealand, and Antarctica on the night side. Upon analysis of the postulated division of sunlight, the team at timeanddate.com found the claim to be almost true.

They found that over 6.4 billion people on the Earth will be in daylight, whereas, 1.2 billion of them will be experiencing twilight. In other words, 83 percent of the entire population will be getting direct sunlight, while 16 percent of it will be under indirect sunlight. The part that will experience actual night is just 79.7 million, which makes up for roughly one percent of the total world population.

When the Sun is close to 11 degrees below the horizon, the indirect sunlight is so scant, that twilight and actual night are indistinguishable to the naked eye. This is called the astronomical twilight, the darkest of all the twilight phases. Beyond it is considered an actual night. Here’s where the claim loses its ground a tad bit.

The suggested share of the population that will “experience daylight" is faulty since roughly 256.8 million people will think it’s night time since they will be standing at the far-end of the twilight phases. The actual number of people perceiving actual daylight is somewhat near 93 percent, or roughly 7.2 billion people.

