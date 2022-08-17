99-Year-Old Woman, Who Once Wanted To Be a Nun, Welcomes Her 100th Great-Grandchild

Imagine wanting to be a nun for a living in your adolescence but celebrating 100 years of your life with the coming of your 100th great-grandchild. This is the life Marguerite Koller, from Pennsylvania, the US is living in contrast to her desire to be a nun.

This month, the 99-year-old woman, who will turn 100 in a few months, welcomed her 100th great-grandchild. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the child, born on August 4, was named William Koller Blaster — named after Koller herself and her late spouse William. “My husband liked the name Kole, and it felt very natural to name him Koller and William as the middle name," Kole told NBC. “And then we can always call him Kole if we like."

Koller referred to herself as “very lucky" to have had the chance to hold her 100th great-grandchild. She is the mother of 11 children and has 56 grandchildren from them. Koller William Balster made his entry into the world a few weeks before the due date. His mother, Christine Stokes Balster, said he had to compete for the 100th slot because of the early delivery.

Advertisement

“The goal was to reach 100. My cousin Colleen and I had our 99th great-grandchild, who is flawlessly healthy and lovely, just a day after our respective due dates. So, you know, just thankful and blessed to have a few more babies join this wonderful family," Christine, Marguerite Koller’s granddaughter told NBC

You might be surprised to learn that Koller herself was a single child. Had Koller pursued her career goals earlier in life, her large family would never have materialised. She even received admission to a convent close to her Philadelphia home because she wished to become a nun.

However, fate had other plans and she fell in love with William. In Roxboro, Pennsylvania, she wed William in 1942 after opting against entering the convent. The next years saw the expansion of their family. There are currently four living generations of this family, which makes it quite difficult to seat everyone at the table for holiday parties. Makes for an interesting family tree, doesn’t it?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here