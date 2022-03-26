A 'Bear Man' Protects Crops from Monkeys and Pigs in this Telangana Village

A farmer in Karimnagar district of Telangana has come up with a unique solution to save his crops from monkeys and pigs. He bought a bear costume for Rs 10,000 in Hyderabad and has employed a man to wear it and stand guard at his farm. He pays the costume wearer Rs 500 per day. In return, his crops - maize in five acres and vegetables in five acres - stay protected. Bhaskar Reddy of Nagasamudrala village in Koheda Mandal is being praised by his neighbours for his innovative solution as the ‘bear man’ is driving away animals from nearby farms too.

The farmers used to face losses due to natural calamities, monkeys, pigs and thieves. By adopting the latest technologies, the farmers are getting more production and benefits these days. However, they could not tackle monkey menace even after with gun sounds, mike, siren, current shock, air gun and so on. With the ‘bear man’, the errant animals have not been spotted for 10 days now.

Farmers are known to come up with innovative solutions for agriculture problems. A farmer in Kerala built a rope way when a bridge was being washed away in the rains repeatedly. Minchinaka is a tiny village on the banks of river Varada in the border of Kasargod. Krishna Bhat owns about three and a half acres of land on the either side of the river. Every rainy season, a couple of areca tree trunks are split vertically and laid flat across the river. During heavy rains, this bridge would either submerge in the swollen river or get washed away in the currents many a times. Bheemesh, Krishna Bhat’s son wanted a permanent solution for this problem. An automobile diploma holder himself, Bheemesh once attended a Krishi Mela (Agricultura Fair) in Puttur and looking at the various technological innovations to help agriculture, he thought of an innovative idea of a ropeway.

