A Dead Tasmanian Whale Could Be the Start to Decoding Why They Beach Themselves

While scientists are unlikely to benefit from the death of a whale stranded off the north coast of Tasmania, efforts to rescue the animal have failed. An immense effort was made by the conservation experts on Flinders Island to save the 10m long sperm whale that was stranded on Sunday near Stanley lighthouse, North East River beach on Flinders Island.

Meree Barber observed the 12-tonne whale and provided updates about it on the Whale Spotting Tasmania Facebook page. Barber shared a photo of the sea creature just after 1 pm on Monday, saying it was “still alive" but “no one here to rescue."

Barber, who was on her way to the island from Hobart, said she called officials and shared the footage on social media in an attempt to “raise the alert and motivate people to save the whale." PWS was alerted and has since responded to assist the whale, as have wildlife scientists from the Division of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment’s Marine Conservation Program (MCP). The whale was sedated by marine conservationists and died naturally today.

Given the size and mass of the animal, DPIPWE stated that moving it from the shore was not a practical option, even the public was encouraged to stay away from the ocean since the corpse may attract sharks.

Further, a team of wildlife biologists and veterinarians is doing necropsy on the whale and collecting skin and blood samples. According to DPIPWE wildlife expert Kris Carlyon, post-mortem samples from the whale will be transported off the island with the crew.

Carlyon stated that the whale might be subjected to a variety of examinations. “We might be searching for contaminants, is there anything dangerous the animal has been exposed to, we check in the stomach, and we are really interested in seeing what the animal has been eating on," he explained, as reported by ABC.

The whale’s analysis might also assist scientists to figure out why the whale became stranded in the first place. According to Vanessa Pirotta, a marine biologist at Macquarie University, the whale’s demise represents a once-in-a-lifetime chance for research.

Meanwhile, the heads of sperm whales contain a huge amount of spermaceti, which lends them their name. While whalers first thought this fluid was sperm, experts are still unsure of its purpose — it may control buoyancy and/or operate as a focusing mechanism for the whale’s sense of echolocation.

