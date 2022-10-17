A Mexico Street Where Gravity Doesn't Seem to Work

In Mexico, there is a place where gravitational force doesn’t seem to work. Or so it seems. Videos of a street that defies the law of gravity have netizens amazed. An Instagram user has claimed to have “found a place in Mexico where the laws of physics are broken."

Watch it here:

Now, as much as it sounds unbelievable and crazy, let’s get to the facts to know the mystery behind it.

Advertisement

The video, in actuality, is from a man-made illusion park called Xenses situated in Cancun, a small town in Mexico. At first glance, the place looks just like a pretty small town. However, when you look again, the laws of gravity seem to be “broken" in the area.

Top showsha video

The phenomenon works like this: It is a manmade gravity hill where the mind is tricked by the layout of the surrounding land that gives an optical illusion, making a downhill slope appear uphill. What looks like downhill is uphill.

So, the water, instead of rolling downwards as one would expect, seems to climb uphill. The same goes for the buildings and everyone is standing and walking, it is all but an illusion.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here