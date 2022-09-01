A Rainy Day, 6 English Words and an Optical Illusion; Solve in 20 Seconds

Nothing amazes netizens more than a mind-boggling optical illusion. People love decoding the mystery behind them. In the optical illusion that we have today, people have to search for six English words in a photo. There is a certain time limit as well. Six English alphabets need to be identified within 20 seconds. This photo is a cartoon illustration which shows people enjoying the rainy season.

These words are very carefully camouflaged in the photo which will make the task of finding them painstakingly difficult. However, minute observational skills can help you in cracking any illusion. If you failed even after carefully observing the photo, then there are some hints which could help.

Top sohwsha video

Advertisement

Observe the raincoats of people standing in this photo. A boy is standing near a letterbox and happily enjoying the rain. On his raincoat, three alphabets U, D and D are written. These three letters don’t make any sense right? Watch out for the bag this boy is carrying. On his bag, notice the alphabet P. On his left-hand side, observe alphabets L and E. Combining all these alphabets would make the word PUDDLE.

The rest of the words are also just there. You will find these words on a tree and grass. On the tree, the word STORM can be seen. In the grass, the word CLOUDS is visible.

For the remaining words, observe the girl holding an umbrella for a cat protecting her from rain. On her umbrella, look for alphabets camouflaged cleverly. These alphabets are W, E and T making the word WET. On the right-hand side of this girl, you can see two kids happily observing something.

Advertisement

Among these kids, observe the umbrella girl is holding. Three alphabets E, R and S are written on this umbrella which doesn’t make any sense. Near this umbrella, you notice a puddle in which the letters S, H, O and W are visible. Combining these alphabets makes the word SHOWERS.

This girl is also pointing at something, which will reveal the word DAMP.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here