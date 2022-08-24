A Rare Sight Of Mandarin Duck Leaves Netizens Awestruck

A recent wildlife video has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The viral video captures a rare sight of a multicoloured Mandarin duck in its natural habitat. Posting the video on Twitter, the user captioned it writing, “A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season." The tweet further read, “These ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners."

Take a look:

The video was quick to grab eyeballs on the Internet. With over 1.2 million views, the viral video amassed more than 27k likes on Twitter. Furthermore, thousands of users re-tweeted the clip on the micro-blogging platform. The vibrant colours of the Mandarin Duck left netizens awestruck as many flooded the comment section of the tweet to share their reactions to the video.

A user commented, “Nature has its own rule. Similar to a peacock as well. Males are beautiful and females grey-headed."

Another said, “The more you observe these Mandarin Ducks, the more you delved into them."

For the unversed, Mandarin ducks are found in flocks during the winter season. However, they are known to live alone in summers. They are mostly found in East Asia. In recent times, their population has drastically declined in China and Russia due to habitat destruction. Mandarin ducks breed in densely wooded areas and a clutch of nine or twelve eggs is laid after mating. Although they have a seasonal diet, their staples include seeds and plants. As per the Chinese culture, Mandarin ducks are considered to be a lifelong couple. Hence, they are regarded as symbols of conjugal love in various Chinese forms of art. Mandarin ducks are also highly popular for their vibrant colours.

