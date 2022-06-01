A Taiwanese Eatery's Free Sushi Programme and Ensuing 'Salmon Chaos'

In March 2021, Sushiro, a restaurant in Taiwan, announced a special offer on a specific food item. The eatery announced that anyone having the word “salmon" on their ID could have free Sushi on all of their branches. Not just that, five more people could have the food item with them for free.

The announcement made international headlines. However, soon people took advantage of the offer. Over 300 people added “salmon" officially to their names on their ID cards to get complimentary sushi at the Taiwanese restaurant.

It is worth noting that salmon is a type of fish. Government named this situation ‘Salmon Chaos.’ However, the law only allows for three changes to the identity card. When the restaurant offer ended, some persons were fortunate enough to have their original names reinstated on their identification cards, while others were unable to do so despite their best efforts.

According to Chiu Shenchi, a member of Taiwan’s ruling party, now it is impossible to remove this name because they have used it three times. Some of the lucky ones somehow managed to get their names back while some of them are still struggling.

A student discovered that his parents had already changed his name twice during his youth before writing ‘Trong Salmon Dream’ on his ID card. People have also been criticised for freely mixing salmon with their own names.

A similar case was reported recently after a woman from West Bengal triggered a series of queries and reactions on social media after she put in an affidavit in a newspaper informing that she had changed her name from Anamika Mazumder to ‘Supreme Imperium’.

Although Anamaika’s act of changing her name is common, it’s the choice of the new name that had netizens questioning and commenting. The woman, a resident of Bararankua village under Ramnagar police station in the East Midnapore district, posted the affidavit saying from March 1, she would be known by her new name, ‘Supreme Imperium’.

