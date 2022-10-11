A US-Based Nurse Claims To Have Met God In Coma

The internet keeps treating us with some unbelievable news every now and then. Recently, one such mind-boggling incident has come to light and it is hard to believe. A US-based nurse has claimed that she saw God while she was in a coma. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report by Daily Star, 52-year-old Penny Wittbrodt, a nurse from Kentucky, America, claims that her soul left her body when she was in a coma. Before Penny’s son brought her to the hospital, she had become seriously unwell and was having trouble breathing and eating.

According to Wittbrodt, her soul left her body and said: “Time here [on Earth] is so structured, and time there truly gets away from you." She further said that after seeing a bright light, the spirit of her deceased grandmother suddenly materialized and comforted her, instructing her to “stay calm."

She also claimed that this was a religious experience, during which she had a face-to-face meeting with God and vented about the struggles and sorrows that she and her family had endured. Wittbrodt then revealed that God’s response to her was that she would find peace in the afterlife as a reward for her suffering in this life. “I’m so relieved that someone’s there, and I’m not alone," she told the news agency.

Before being revived, Penny Wittbrodt begged God to let her retain the memory of the bizarre incident because she would feel hopeless otherwise. When Wittbrodt woke up from her coma, she allegedly experienced immediate healing. We’re designed to advance, overcome obstacles, and extend kindness, she remarked.

Talking about the most important lesson she learnt after regaining consciousness, the 52-year-old nurse said, “In the afterlife, conveniences from this world are not as valuable. Hardships and tribulations are what produce fruit." She propagates that each person “gets a chance to choose their family and what life lessons they want to learn before they come into this world."

