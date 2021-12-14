A Visit for Two to SpaceX's Starbase for a Day is Now Up for Auction

Changing the lives of underprivileged young people is the mission of the Epic Foundation. To achieve this, the French start-up is auctioning off a number of exceptional lots starting December 15. Up for grabs are a day on the set of “Lupin" in the presence of Omar Sy and VIP tickets to attend the next Super Bowl. Philanthropists in search of a unique experience can also bid on packages involving celebrities from the realms of sports, gastronomy, culture and technology. These include a match with Henri Leconte on the Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros, a dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Hélène Darroze and a training session with Antoine Dupont, captain of the French rugby team.

Fashion enthusiasts can try to snatch up a day with Cécilia Bönström, creative director of Zadig & Voltaire and two invitations to attend the next Dior fashion show in Paris. Music lovers will be interested in a concert plus a meet-and-greet with Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana as well as a weekend package that includes tickets for Martin Solveig’s set during the next edition of Tomorrowland.

Advertisement

But the most coveted prize is, without a doubt, a visit for two to the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. It’s an opportunity to ask “questions about the International Space Station’s latest news, or learn more about the likelihood of relocating humans to Mars." However, you will have to spend more than 135,000 euros to get this lot.

This auction is being organized by Epic Foundation. This start-up, which is a shareholder of ETX Studio, was created by entrepreneur Alexandre Mars to create a bridge between a new generation of philanthropists and child protection associations. After collecting funds from donors, Epic Foundation redistributes the donations to associations helping young people under age 24 in six regions of the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.