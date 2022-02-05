A Woman Ran into Hasbulla Magomedov in Dubai Hotel and This is What She Had to Say

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, who is also known as ‘Mini Khabib,’ has a huge fan base worldwide, courtesy his amusing pranks and adorable laughter. From Instagram, Twitter to other social media platforms, Hasbulla keeps giving sneak peeks into his adventurous life, where he speeds in cars, picks up fights and even plays with real guns. Now, meeting a person this entertaining will definitely be a treat for anyone. Recently, a woman on TikTok shared her experience of meeting the renowned personality. The woman shared a video on her TikTok account which featured Hasbulla along with his crew in Dubai, reported LADBible.

In the video, TikTok user Anais Gaspa showed a series of photos and videos where the mini star can be seen having fun at a hotel with his friends. According to the user, she came across Hasbulla at a hotel in Dubai, where they both were staying. “When Hasbulla was staying at the same hotel as me in Dubai," the text on the video read, as per a report in LADBible.

In one of the photos shared by the TikTok user, Hasbulla can be seen hilariously sitting on the shoulders of one of his crew members while a fan took a selfie with him. In another picture, the Mini Khabib sports a blue and white suit and ensures that he has a skull cap on his head like always. He poses for some clicks in the hotel lobby before joining his crew at the table.

LADBible reported that TikTok users could not resist but express how lucky the girl felt after meeting Hasbulla. In the comment section, one user even said that he would have passed out seeing Hasbulla in person while another user claimed that the girl lived his dream by meeting the online sensation.

Hasbulla Magomedov has been gaining all the more popularity lately with his online presence. Recently, the Mini Khabib openly challenged YouTube star Logan Paul for a fight in a Twitter video.

Surprisingly, the YouTuber even replied to him while hailing him as the ‘king.’

