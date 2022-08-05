Aamir Khan Royally Roasted KJo on Koffee With Karan and Twitter Thinks It's a 'Mood'

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in Koffee With Karan and the roasts in the episode were top-tier according to Twitterati. Some of them were directed from Aamir to Karan and people are impressed. Almost every celebrity takes a light-hearted dig at Karan every other episode and Aamir’s roasts have been deemed worthy contenders.

People on Twitter have been raving about Aamir’s demeanour throughout the episode, starting from roasting Karan to talking about the “loud" music at his birthday party. When Karan asked Aamir if he thought that he (Karan) could be partial, Aamir point-blank told him, “all the time".

Advertisement

However, Aamir did get a dose of his own medicine when both Kareena and Karan, who are known for their witty humour, mocked Aamir for being a “party pooper". Karan was talking about how Kareena was not interested in gossips anymore when he pointed out, “Aamir has no clue." To this Kareena chimed in, “I feel Aamir is a very big actor that he is boring. The actual thing is that he just acts that he is boring."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here