Aamir Khan Thanks Desi Twitter for Birthday Wishes But He's the Wrong Guy

Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on March 14 and even though we’re certain there was no dearth of wishes for the actor, someone else unwittingly got some share of the limelight for a bit. Twitter users happened to send in a flurry of good wishes to a journalist called Aamir Khan, who goes by @thereal_aamirk on the website. The confusion here explains itself but there is definitely space for more than one real Aamir Khan in the world, right? Aamir the journalist took to the microblogging site around the end of the day, tweeting, “Thanks for all the wishes, on the birthday of actor Aamir Khan, who is NOT on @Twitter." What’s more, he went on to add that his notifications had never seen such a bustle before this occurrence.

Twitter, obviously, had the most sensible comments in the situation, like asking the journalist who he was if he was not Aamir Khan and letting him know that they loved him in the 1998 Bollywood film

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Will the real Aamir Khan please stand up?

Why didn’t anyone think of the following solution before?

Aamir Khan the actor turned 57 yesterday and the actor is awaiting the release of his much delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The actor spoke about the film’s impending release while interacting with the media on his birthday.

