AAP Councillor Jumps into Overflowing Drain in Delhi, Gets Milk Bath Later

In an attempt to highlight the sewage conditions in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Tuesday jumped into an overflowing drain in the Shastri Park area. Videos going viral on Twitter showed the AAP councillor standing chest-deep in the drain and cleaning it with the help of some tools. Soon after coming out of the drain, Hasan was given a milk bath by his supporters, in a similar fashion to Anil Kapoor’s character in the movie Nayak. Hasan, who is a nominated councillor of AAP, later said that he was forced to jump in the overflowing drain as complaints to local officials, councillor and MLA fell on deaf ears, reported NDTV.

The issue of the overflowing drain was reportedly also discussed in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Assembly. AAP, which is hoping to wrest the MCD from BJP, has accused the ruling party of deliberately delaying the civic polls in Delhi. The MCD polls were supposed to be held in April 2022, but has been postponed as the central government has decided to merge all the three civic bodies – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a bill which will ensure the merger of all the three civic bodies of MCD.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is now expected to be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament. BJP, which has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years, has been accused by AAP of postponing the elections for the fear of a possible loss. AAP said the party’s brilliant performance in Punjab has scared the BJP of its prospects in MCD polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier this month, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not delay the civic elections in the national capital. “Prime Minister, governments will come and go. You won't be there, I won't be either. But do not weaken the institutions of the country. Don't postpone MCD elections,” Kejriwal had said in a video message.

