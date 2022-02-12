'Aati Hai Hansee': Ramdas Athawale Has a Verse For Shashi Tharoor After Twitter Face-off

When union minister Ramdas Athawale pointed out typos in Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, the latter being Twitter’s resident English professor, you may have thought you had seen it all. You might want to rethink, because now, Athawale is back with a verse directed against Tharoor. On January 11, Tharoor was taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement, its two-hour duration and in the process, shared a photo of Athawale wearing a “stunned & incredulous" expression. If you were ever doubtful of Athawale’s poetic capabilities even after his “Go corona go" verse, this should settle the deal for you. At a press conference on Friday, after the Twitter face-off, Athawale said, “Jinki English maine dekhi Twitter pe, unka naam hain Shashi. Aur unka bayaan dekh kar, mujhe aati hai hansee (The person whose English I saw on Twitter is called Shashi and seeing his statement, I feel like laughing)."

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Athawale also added that the expressions that Tharoor had termed stunned and incredulous were his happy expressions and that he was, in fact, very happy with Budget 2022. It all began when Tharoor tweeted out a photo from the Lok Sabha and slammed Sitharaman for her “nearly two-hour reply" to the Budget debate.

In this regard, Tharoor had brought attention to Athawale’s expression, stating that even the treasury bench couldn’t believe the finance minister’s claims about the economy and her Budget. There were a couple of typos in Congress MP’s tweet and Athawale got ample fodder to get back at him. “Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply"! Well, we understand!" Athawale had tweeted.

Admitting that he had, in fact, faltered, Tharoor humbly accepted the correction but not before taking a cheeky dig back at Athawale. “I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you’re on a roll, there’s someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," he had tweeted back.

This isn’t the first time that a typo from Tharoor has sent Twitter reeling. In a tweet on the Ashes Test between Australia and England, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring in the series that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes balling 14 no-balls. And while doing so, the Congress MP wrote “empires" instead of “umpires" that caught the attention of netizens.

