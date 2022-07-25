'Abolishing Billionaires': Elon Musk Wanted to Know Favourite Games, Twitter Delivered

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to know about the internet's favourite and it may be for a new Tesla feature. “What video games have you enjoyed most over past year or two?" the Tesla CEO tweeted on Monday amidst the company's plan to take its in-gaming feature to the next level. Musk had earlier revealed that the automaker's plan to integrate Valve's Steam, an online video game store and distribution platform, was making progress and the first demo is likely to be out by next month in August.

Apart from the legit answers, there were also some funny and wry ones that Twitter replied with.

The integration of Valve's Steam in Tesla cars is part of the automaker's plan to invest heavily in-car entertainment systems.

Musk, before taking the path of entrepreneurship with software company Zip2 in 1995, had also worked at a video game company in California.

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO has been in the headline for his alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan, Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s estranged wife. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the affair was among the key reasons why Brin and Shanahan filed for divorce earlier this year. The reports added the Tesla CEO “dropped to one knee" in front of Brin begging for forgiveness.

While Brin acknowledged the apology, he is not speaking to Musk regularly.

The Tesla CEO, however, denied the report and termed it “total bs". Musk added that he and Brin are friends and were together at a party last night. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he Tweeted.

The two had been close friends for several years and Brin had even lent $500,000 to Musk for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis to help the electric-car maker when it was struggling to boost production. Musk gifted Tesla's first-ever all-electric sport-utility vehicle to Brin in 2015.

