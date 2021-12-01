'Jack Come Back': Parag Agrawal's Parody Account Sends Out SOS to Save Twitter

Parag Agrawal is the talk of the town after the former Twitter CTO (chief technology officer) took on the reins of the microblogging platform after former CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed his resignation. Due to the role entrusted on him, the 37-year-old IIT Bombay alumnus has suddenly been catapulted into the limelight but thanks to the fame, a parody account of Parag Agrawal has also popped up on Twitter! Going by the handle of ‘@NotParagAgrawal’, the account has shared several hilarious tweets and is already been followed by over 8,000 users.

The first tweet the fake Parag Agrawal shared on his Twitter handle was..obviously, about Twitter.

The next tweet declares the parody Parag’s love for cryptocurrency. Well, this is something we believe is common between the fake and the actual Parag Agrawal as Twitter’s newly launched crypto team was led by the new CEO up until now and he continues to have a close interest in it.

The taking over as CEO wasn’t as smooth for the parody Parag Agrawal.

He clarified ya’all, before you think he is the real deal.

Is this true? Dorsey had it all this time?

Seeing the nosedive in shares, Fake Parag Agrawal wants Jack to come back. However, we think the real one can handle it without panicking though.

A Twitter handle called itself ‘Fake former CEO Jack’ replied this:

Coming back to the real Parag Agrawal, the Twitter boss did his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay following which he received his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. While social media has been obsessing over Parag’s appointment, desis could not stop from taking pride in the fact that Agrawal is at the end of the day, an IITian.

