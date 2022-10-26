Actor Jim Sarbh Hilariously Confirms He’s Indeed the UK PM Rishi Sunak

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh, after being declared a look-alike of UK PM Rishi Sunak, has agreed that he in the UK PM. Ever since the news of Rishi Sunak being elected as UK’s PM has gone viral, many dopplegangers of the politician have emerged on the internet. While some say its Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra, others point out its Jim Sarbh. Similarly, agreeing with the internet, in all fun and games, Sarbh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story. It is a collage of Sunak and all of his look-alikes, including both Nehra and Sarbh.

“Yes, I heard. Choose Your Fighter," he mentioned. Have a look:

Advertisement

In another news, a completely different doppelganger of Sunak has been found in Ibiza. No its not Nehra, or even Sarbh. “Raving Rishi", as he has been affectionately dubbed on social media, was spotted around January this year at a club in Ibiza.

The Ibiza club, though it is not known to have hosted Sunak at any point, is a popular haunt among celebrities. Niall Horan, Leigh Ann Pinnock, influencer Dan Bilzerian are some of the famous guests who have partied at the O Beach Club in the past. Wayne Lineker, the owner of the O Beach Club in Ibiza, had shared a video of the clubgoer throwing shapes, tagging Sunak. “@rishisunakmp trying to win the Ibiza crowd over today campaigning for votes," he had written. After Sunak becoming Prime Minister of the UK, the video is going viral all over again.

Sunak is the third UK prime minister this year and has entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries. He announced his bid to become the prime minister days after Liz Truss announced her resignation from the top post on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

The Conservative Leader was backed by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race, minutes before the 1922 Committee Chief Sir Graham Brady announced the results.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here