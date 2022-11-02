Actor Kit Connor 'Forced' to Come Out as Bisexual, Tweet Sparks Debate on 'Queerbaiting'

For a queer person, coming out is a significant moment. Such ‘coming out’ moments of celebrities are usually celebrated. However, this was not the case with actor Kit Connor. Heartstopper star Kit Connor recently went on Twitter and stated that he has been forced to come out as bisexual. However, he did not specify the reason behind it. The 18-year-old star wrote, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

There have been speculations that this tweet is in response to various allegations of queerbaiting. Urban Dictionary quotes the term queer baiting as a “marketing technique used to attract queer viewers that involves creating romantic or sexual tension between two same-sex characters but never making it canon or evolving on it." These speculations have sparked debate on Twitter.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So sorry you had to do this. You’ve brought so much joy and comfort to so many. Incredibly frustrating some of those people can’t return it. Proud of you! Here’s a hug from Olivia Colman."

The allegations allegations on Connor surfaced in September after he was spotted holding hands with his female co-star Maia Reficco while shooting for the upcoming film ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.’

