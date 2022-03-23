Actor Reveals Dad Catfished Him by Posing as 'Pretty Girl' on Facebook

A boy meets a pretty girl online. They chat on the internet daily. However, one day, the boy gets to know that the girl he has been chatting with for days is none other than his own father. Sounds familiar? Yes, it is the plot of the 2022 comedy film, I Love My Dad. However, do you know it is based on the real-life experience of the lead actor of the film, James Morosini? According to a Daily Mail report, actor and filmmaker James opened up about being catfished by his father, Claudio Lichtenthal, a decade ago. He also revealed that this incident served as the inspiration for the film which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. The report further asserted that James and his father were going through a rough patch in their relationship and after a huge fight, James cut the strings with him. Following this, his father used a fake Facebook account to keep a check on his son.

Talking about the whole incident, James told Screen Anarchy, “My dad and I got into a big fight a long time ago. It was 10-15 years ago. I blocked him. I decided to cut him out and not have a relationship with him. I was going through some tough times and my dad was worried about me but he couldn’t reach me no matter what he did.”

Further to the conversation, he disclosed that one day he got a friend request from a girl named Becca who was very pretty. They both shared similar hobbies and interests which made James attracted to her. However, after a few days, James noticed something unexpected. He saw that the email id of Becca’s social media account looked similar to his father’s email id. As quoted by the news portal, the actor said, “He had basically created this whole profile as a way of making sure that I was okay.”

Now after ten years, James came up with the idea of creating the whole saga into a comedy film. In the interview with Screen Anarchy, he talked about his relationship with his dad in the present times. He said that they both share a cordial relationship now. While he had kind of ‘forgotten’ the incident, his dad recalled it to him a few years ago while taking a walk down the streets of New York City.

Talking about the film, I Love My Dad stars Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, and Claudia Sulewski in the lead roles. The film was first debuted at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12 this year. Apart from starring in the film, James has also written and directed the film.

