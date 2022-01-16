Actor Vikrant Massey Upsets Indian Cricket Fans with his Apology to South African Team

The third test match against South Africa made Indian skipper Virat Kohli upset and he ended up making comments against the host broadcasters through stump mic. Noticing this, actor Vikrant Massey came up with an apology on Twitter to the South African cricket team for the on-field behaviour of Indian players. This did not go down well with Indian cricket fans. The DRS decision came during the 21st over of South Africa’s second innings. During the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar reviewed the decision off R Ashwin’s delivery, where he was challenged for a DRS decision.

Here is the tweet:

However, Elgar survived with the LBW, after the replays showed that the ball hit him below the knees. On the other hand, the hawk-eye cameras showed that the ball was going over the stumps. This made the Indian player lose his cool. Taking this into account, Massey posted an apology to the South African cricket team, “Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by the shrill “Box-Office" antics by our boys. “And since nobody would in these times of chest-thumping machoism, very popular in my country, I and most I know would wanna apologize to the SA Cricket team. Well played."

Miffed Indian cricket fans posted reactions on Twitter against Messey’s tweet:

Meanwhile, Virat Kholi stepped down as India’s Test captain on Saturday. In a statement to the media, Kholi thanked BCCI and MS Dhoni for the opportunity. Kohli wrote, “I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

