Adam Levine Breaks Silence on Cheating Scandal With Instagram Model, Backlash Continues

Adam Levine has responded to the cheating allegations levelled against him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Maroon 5 frontman wrote that he used “poor judgment" in speaking to anyone other than his wife in any kind of flirtatious manner, but denied having had an affair. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote. Levine added that it became inappropriate sometimes, and that he has taken “proactive steps" to remedy the situation with his family.

Levine wrote that he took “full responsibility" for his mistake and added that he would never make it again. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make." He insisted that his family would get through it together. Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and they are expecting a third child together.

Advertisement

On Twitter, he continues to face backlash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Levine faced immense flak on social media after Stroh alleged that she had had an affair with him and that he had tried to name his baby after her. She posted a video on TikTok, where she said, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited." She showed screengrabs of DMs allegedly from Levine, where they appeared to flirt, and then a text from him asking if he could name his child after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the texts, allegedly from Levine, read. Stroh said that she was aware of the repercussions she might face for “coming forward", adding that she had shown the texts to her friend, who had tried to sell them to the media.

In a subsequent video, Stroh further said that she had entertained Levine’s alleged advances because she had thought his marriage with Prinsloo was over. “I fully realize I’m not a victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that I’m so so sorry," Stroh said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here