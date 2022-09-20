Adam Levine Under Fire After Instagram Model Claims He Had Affair With Her

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing flak on social media after an influencer alleged that she had had an affair with him and that he had tried to name his baby (with supermodel Behati Prinsloo) after her. Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok, where she said, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited." She showed screengrabs of DMs allegedly from Levine, where they appeared to flirt, and then a text from him asking if he could name his child after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the texts from Levine, read. Stroh said that she was aware of the repercussions she might face for “coming forward", adding that she had shown the texts to her friend, who had tried to sell them to the media.

Advertisement

While Levine faced outrage, some Twitter users also criticised Stroh for her involvement and debates on power imbalances came to the fore.

Levine or Prinsloo have not commented on the matter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here