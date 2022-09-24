Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal is Spawning Endless Memes on Twitter

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s cheating scandal has started debates on subjects ranging from infidelity to power imbalances in the entertainment industry. It started with Instagram model Sumner Stroh claiming she felt exploited by Levine’s advances, which prompted more women to level different allegations against him. The singer, while he admitted that he “crossed the line", denied having had an affair. The whole matter ended up giving Twitter plenty of fodder, with the texts, allegedly sent by Levine, becoming the subject of way too many memes.

After it was alleged that Levine cheated on his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, his former yoga teacher Alanna Zabel also claimed that he sent her unwarranted messages and treated her poorly. Zabel was the fourth woman to level such allegations against the singer, reported Page Six. She also said that it led to an altercation with her ex partner. Although at first she implied that she wanted to “expose" him, she came to his defence later on. “Firstly, Adam’s text was not wrong, IMO," she wrote, sharing a video of her and Levine practising yoga together. “Secondly, Adam was not responsible for my abusive ex boyfriend, or his actions," she added.

After Stroh’s allegations, Levine wrote that he used “poor judgment" in speaking to anyone other than his wife in any kind of flirtatious manner, but denied having had an affair. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote. He added that it became inappropriate sometimes, and that he has taken “proactive steps" to remedy the situation with his family.

Levine wrote that he took “full responsibility" for his mistake and added that he would never make it again. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make." He insisted that his family would get through it together.

