Adele Fans Appalled After Tickets for Singer's Las Vegas Concert Sell for Rs 26 Lakh

Adele’s tickets for glitzy residency in Las Vegas went on sale on Wednesday to a small set of fans through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan programme, but they soon sold out, with prices ranging from over $1,000 to over $37,000. The 33-year-old singer’s fans were left disappointed after the tickets sold out in minutes and were resold at exorbitant prices on the resale market. Before surcharges were introduced, seats were purportedly selling for as little as $85. However, it’s unknown how many fans were able to get those cheapest tickets. Due to the unusually high demand for tickets, sales at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace’s box office were halted, and a regular ticket sale was not held. It appears that some fans were forced to spend hundreds of dollars more for the cheapest tickets, and that was before Ticketmaster’s agent fees were factored in.

According to the dynamic ticket selling approach, ticket prices can fluctuate, based on demand, at any time. LadBible reported that this current ticket controversy follows a similar outcry when Adele scheduled a series of exceptionally high-profile gigs in London’s Hyde Park next summer. The most expensive tickets for numerous events were just under $20,000, while the most expensive ticket for any of the gigs appeared to cost more than $37,000 after all expenses were taken into account.

Given Adele’s celebrity status, it’s also possible that she reserved a section of the venue for her VIP visitors and high-profile followers that isn’t available to average concertgoers. Fans were upset at her for scheduling too few concerts for the residency, as opposed to a full-fledged tour, which might have included more shows. They also called out the strategy of resellers and ticket agents of buying tickets at their lowest prices and reselling them for many times their face value.

