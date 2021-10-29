Aditya Ghosh Pens Heartfelt Note After Completing Management Program From Harvard

Board member of Fabindia and Oyo, Aditya Ghosh, can finally call himself an alumni of the Harvard Business School (HBS). The former IndiGo Airlines chief shared the recent addition to his resume in a LinkedIn post shared on Wednesday. Ghosh revealed on the American business and employment online service that seven months ago he completed the Advanced Management Program at HBS.

He disclosed that at the time he completed the program he was not in the right frame of mind and hence it took him some time to share the personal achievement. Ghosh added that this was the first time he attended a business school which makes the achievement even more special.

The day Ghosh announced his HBS graduation, also happened to be his late father’s birthday. The LinkedIn post read, “So this post is as much to share my personal achievement as it is to pay homage to his memory. He would have been so proud and happy. The only thing he ever wanted us to do is be a good human being and pursue knowledge. Not top grades or medals but just knowledge."

Ghosh is one of the renowned names in the Indian aviation industry and mentioned that businessmen like Ratan Tata are also alumni of HBS’ Advanced Management Program. “I was lucky enough to get accepted amongst the 92 from across the world this year. The smallest class since the Program started many decades ago." Describing his experience of being a part of the prestigious program Ghosh wrote, “It was a gruelling eight months. Nearly a hundred pages to read every day, five to six hours of live classes a day, discussions, debates, personal submissions and all of this while managing work full time, children, personal relationships, workouts and not the least, my father’s struggle with his health."

Ghosh opened up about his personal struggles at the time he was part of the program. “I am so happy that my father could see me enrol into the program and sometimes take classes from his bedside in the hospital or outside the ICU. I can never thank my family enough for being there. There were times when I didn’t think I could manage all the commitments and continue."

Ghosh shared that the program also taught him one of the important life lessons: “we always find time for what is important to us and there is no limit to what we can achieve, even in the toughest of times, if we truly pour our heart and soul into it."

