Aditya Thackeray Shares Mumbai’s 'Bandra Wonderland' Ahead of New Year Festivities

We are just a few days away to welcome the New Year, and the preparations have begun across the country. Several popular areas, which attract a huge number of footfalls, have been decked up with lights and decorations. Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area is one of them. Ahead of the New Year, decorations have been put up along with gorgeous lightings. Maharashtra Minister for Tourism Aditya Thackeray shared a clip of the Bandra area on December 25, via his Twitter handle, and it looked just stunning.

Posting the clip, Thackeray wrote, “Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely." He further extended heartfelt thanks to Reliance Jio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative. In the clip, Bandra appeared like a dreamy land with lights all around. In all sense, Mumbai is set to welcome the New Year with full zeal and enthusiasm. The one-minute and 15-second video has so far racked up over 1 lakh views and still counting.

Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also followed suit. Sharing the same video, she asked Mumbaikarsabout visiting the Bandra Wonderlandto welcome the New Year. “What a lovely and cheerful initiative," she wrote. Further in the Tweet, Priyanka mentioned that the area would remain decorated till January 2.

On December 26, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also lauded Thackeray for creating “Bandra Wonderland."

While many netizens lauded Mumbai’s winter wonderland ahead of the New Year, others pointed out a different face of it. Sharing an image of an area dumped with waste, a user wrote that it is ‘Bandra East Wonderland’ but unfortunately it goes unnoticed by ministers who reside in the area.

Notably, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 banned any kind of New Year celebration, inside or in open spaces across the city. On the very same day, the Maharashtra government imposed fresh restrictions. People in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout public places have been banned.

