Adolf Hitler's Andreas Huber Watch to Be Sold at Auction, May Fetch Rs 31 Crore

A wristwatch, which is believed to be owned by Adolf Hitler, has been put up on sale by Alexander Historical Auctions with a pre-sale estimate of $2-4 million. The gold Andreas Huber reversible wristwatch was likely given to Hitler by himself most likely on April 20, 1933, which was his 44th birthday. Several watchmakers and military historians have researched its history and have concluded that it is authentic. According to a report by WatchPro, it was discovered by a French soldier who seized the watch as ‘spoils of war’ on Friday May 4, 1945. This is when his unit became the first Allied force to arrive at Hitler’s retreat at Berchtesgaden.

Jaeger-LeCoultre, however, has issued a statement saying that it does not recognise the authenticity of the watch. “Any inference that this is an authentic Jaeger-LeCoultre watch would be a falsehood and the company would take action accordingly. The company is committed to the protection of its intellectual property and is prepared to take all necessary legal action to prevent the sale of frauds and counterfeits," the statement read.

Alexander Historical Auctions states that no documents can be obtained from Andreas Huber as their factory was bombed and subsequently burned down during World War II.

The reversible watch is engraved with a 1933 Nazi eagle and swastika, along with the dates of Hitler’s birth, his appointment as Chancellor. It also has engraved the date of elections in Germany which gave Hitler complete control of the country. Thisis the first time that a watch owned by Hitler has come to the market.

Meanwhile, earlier, a school librarian in Washington DC allegedly made a class of third-graders reenact the Holocaust and was put on leave after the matter was under investigation. VICE News reported that when asked why the Holocaust happened, she also told the children that it was “because the Jews ruined Christmas". The Washington Post reported that the principal of the school, Watkins Elementary in southeast DC, sent out an email to the parents informing them of the incident. One of the parents alleged that the librarian asked one student, who is Jewish, to enact the role of

Adolf Hitler and also to pretend to die by suicide by the end of the lesson.

Some students were told to take on the roles of genocidal Nazis and dig graves for their classmates. “This included the trains, dying in gas chambers, playing Hitler, and mass graves," local station Fox 5 DC quoted one parent as saying. The mother of one student told the station that her child was distressed after the lesson

