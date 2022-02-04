Adorable Brazilian Father-Daughter Duo Dances to Viral 'Kacha Badam' Instagram Song

“Badam badam a dada kacha badam, amar kache naiko bubu vaja badam” - these are the beginning lines of what has now become the latest dance trend among avid social media users. Originated from an unpredictable source - a peanut seller by the name Bhuvan Badyakar from Bengal. The hit song, after getting remixed, has caught the fancy of one and all, trying to dance to its catchy tune. The original and unedited version of Kacha Badam song was shared on YouTube and in a few weeks of time, the video crossed 20 million views. The popularity of the song, also featuring rap from artists RonE and Pragya, has hit the roof.

And as witnessed in the last few days, this humble music managed to transcend cultures, geographies, and languages. Proving the same is a popular Brazilian father-daughter duo. Pablo Beck Puhle and his little daughter Veronica have been winning hearts all over the world with their adorable dance covers. For their latest video, which is going steadily viral online, they picked the Kacha Badam song and nailed the hook step. Puhle and his 8-year-old baby girl once again delighted their fan followers with their synchronized dance moves. However, this was a big surprise for the dancing duo’s fans from India. Indian music lovers. The post was captioned, “Music made by Kacha Badam. Love” followed by hashtags trend, “Indian”

Advertisement

Based in the city of Caxias do Sul, thousands of miles away from India, Puhle and Veronica have found a loyal fanbase here. They took their online family by surprise by dancing on Sid Sriram’s melodious track, Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. “We thank everyone who is with us and follows our videos. Kisses for you,” read the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY2f2IGKbn7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, it was their rendition of the crazy viral track Bijlee Bijlee which took the internet by a storm. Both Puhle and Veronica grooved perfectly to the beats of the track sung by pop singer Harrdy Sandhu. Given they don’t understand the Punjabi language, the duo’s attempt was a treat to fans. “With affection to the Indian people,” the post read. Fans in the comments space sent lots of love to the father-daughter duo, especially from India.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXhkNEKFjxh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A dentist by profession, Puhle spoke to the American Bazaar about his journey so far.“I always need to research or get referrals from our Indian followers. Unfortunately, we didn’t make any more videos with Bollywood songs,” he shared his take on making more videos on Indian tracks. “But I promise to do a more accurate research of songs and choreographies of Indian culture,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.