Adorable Dog With Helmet and Dark Glasses Arrives in Agra, Tourists Rush For Selfies

You might have heard many stories of friendships with pets but this unique story is much more interesting. The stylish dog seen in the video wearing black glasses and a helmet riding a Bullet motorcycle is named Viren. He came to Agra to see the Taj Mahal with his friend Akshay. Akshay is from Kerala and is a Malayali actor. Akshay’s friend Neeraja was also with him. She hails from Uttarakhand. All three of them were making a trip to Leh Ladakh.

Akshay and his cute dog Viren, both have embarked upon a trip to Leh-Ladakh on a bike. Both of them also visited all the famous places they passed through in the course of their journey to Leh Ladakh. In the meantime, they were joined by Neeraja, his friend from Delhi. All three of them reached Agra on Thursday evening and visited the Taj Mahal. When at the western gate of the Taj, people saw a dog wearing a helmet and riding a bike, they went crazy and there was a mad rush to take selfies with Viren.

Viren could not see the Taj:

Dog Viren had come to see Taj in Agra, but no animal was allowed inside the Taj Mahal. For this reason, his wish to see one of the wonders of the world remained unfulfilled. However, Akshay and Neeraja handed over Viren to their friends from Kerala and managed to see Taj and then proceeded to their onward journey.

Advertisement

This is how their journey started

Advertisement

Akshay is originally from Kerala and he works in Malayalam films. He is very fond of visiting, travelling and seeing new places. His dog Viren has been part of his family for the last 4 years and he is very friendly with him. Neeraja is from Uttarakhand and she is doing a graduation course in forestry from a University in Kerala. Akshay said that he planned this trip to Leh Ladakh from Kerala some two years back but the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic made them postpone their plan. However, when the situation normalised, he was out on his much-awaited planned trip to Leh Ladakh with his friend Viren on the bike.

Akshay himself made a helmet for his dog Viren

Advertisement

Akshay said that his journey is very challenging and safety is top priority for this trip. He has made a helmet for his dog Viren with his own hands and Viren looks very cute when he wears it. The moment people see doggy Viren wearing a helmet and sitting on the front of the bike, they stop on their track and next they think of taking a selfie with him.

Meanwhile, Neeraja said that even today, not many people love animals. In many places, pets are not allowed in hotels, restaurants, monuments etc. “Our dog Viren could not make it inside the Taj Mahal and they rue this missed chance. But they are enjoying their trip with Viren. We are especially very happy to see Taj Mahal," she said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here