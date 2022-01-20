Adorable Photo of 91-Year-old Grandpa Reading Newspaper Like a Comic Book Goes Viral

If you were a 10-year-old kid and someone asked you what’s the best position to read a comic book, without a doubt, you would have answered – lean on your stomach, keep the comic book in front of you, pick a pillow if you like, and that’s how you enter the immersive world of a comic book. Now, imagine a grandpa reading a newspaper while lying in that exact position. It would look very interesting, wouldn’t it? A heartwarming photo that paints a similar image showing a 91-year-old man reading a newspaper while lying on the floor is going viral on Twitter. On his 91st birthday, the old man’s son David Nolan took his picture while he was reading a newspaper in a position usually associated with children. Nolan shared his dad’s picture on Twitter writing that his dad reads his newspaper like a kid reads a comic book. “In case any fans of his are wondering, yes, he still reads his newspaper lying on the floor like a kid reading a comic book," Nolan wrote in the caption.

The picture shows Nolan’s father lying on the floor near the fireplace, while he has a newspaper in front of him. He is reading with full focus while his feet are crossed. His image readily paints a picture of a child reading some comic book while lying on the floor, as his son points out. The picture is now winning hearts on the Internet.

Responding to the photo, people wished the old man a happy birthday. “Happy birthday young man!" wrote a Twitter user in reply.

Another Twitter user said, “I’m gonna read my paper like that when I’m 91!"

The picture reminded a Twitter user of their childhood memories, “I used to do my homework like that with the cat sitting on my back so he could still get the warmth from the fire."

A Twitter user pointed out that the position was the most comfortable position to read during childhood.

Another Twitter user noticed an interesting detail in the photo, “Love this – you scroll past thinking it’s a 10-year-old boy. The crossed feet are a lovely touch too."

What do you think of the photo? Does it remind you of your childhood?

