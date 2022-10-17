Adorable Tiger Cubs Following their Mother's Footsteps in the Wild Will Make You Smile

Although tigers are apex predators who hunt alone, a tigress takes care of her cubs until they turn a year and a half before they part ways. Not only does a tigress provides her cubs with food and shelter, but a mother tigress is also highly protective of her cubs. A video of baby tiger cubs following the footsteps of their mother is a testimony to it. On Sunday, October 16, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a tigress crossing a muddy path in what appears to be a sanctuary.

In the clip, a jeep consisting of humans appears to be at a halt while a tigress crosses paths at a safe distance from them. She is followed by her two little cubs, who tip-toe slowly behind their mother. Knowing the presence of humans around, the tigress’ mother instincts kick in as she keeps looking backwards at her cubs to ensure they’re following her. Within seconds the mom disappears out of the camera frame, and right behind her so do her cubs, who initially walk slowly but later begin to run behind the mom. While sharing the adorable clip, the IFS officer wrote, “Follow the footsteps of the mother. It will lead to the right destination." Watch the video below:

The clip has melted the hearts of umpteen animal lovers on the micro-blogging site. With over 54,000 views and more than 2,000 likes, the tweet is filled with several sweet responses hailing the tiger family as ‘adorable, lovely, and cute.’ A user wrote, “Those little unsteady steps today, will walk to rule the jungle tomorrow."

Another added, “Always good to see newborn tigers."

One more pointed, “And the mother will always turn back to see for her kids."

Although the video appears to be filmed in a sanctuary, the real location where the rare sight of the tiger family was captured was not revealed.

