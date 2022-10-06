Adult Teaches Children How to Not Accept Things From Strangers in the 'Funniest' Manner

From our childhood, we have been taught many things but one thing which remains the same is that one should never accept anything from strangers. Taking this to an all-new level, a LinkedIn user who goes by the name Aashu Singh shared a video of the same lesson being taught in a school. However, the manner in which it is being taught is something that the kids will not forget. “This has to be the funniest way I’ve seen adults teach kids not to accept things from strangers," read the caption of the video.

The 1 minute 14 seconds long video shows a teacher being dressed up in a blue gown with the face being covered using a white mask and black shades. The teacher can be seen offering snacks to one of the children. As soon as the kid takes those snacks, the teacher grabs him and takes him out of the room. On repeating the drill, nobody accepts the teacher’s offerings. Seems like the kids have learnt their lesson.

The video has gone viral and managed to gather multiple comments from netizens. “Superb, it’s time that the Indian education system learnt to be practical! and stop loading our kids with books and only theoretical knowledge," commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “This is how education fails completely. To add fear in childhood becomes the trauma in subconscious mind. And then whole lifetime it is impossible to rewrite the program. This makes them fearful, vulnerable and self doubting on their power and ability whole lifetime. Better to add a subject of self awareness which helps more. This is the only way to raise collective consciousness and which leads to better world. However, for the sake of safety, I may accept it due to scenario nowadays."

One LinkedIn user wrote, “Time demands teaching this to our children but at the same time, it has some messages for us that

1. we live in an overpopulus society

2. people are struggling for survival

3. people may be confused about the true religion

4. the society is getting worse than ever

and many others."

