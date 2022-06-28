Afghan TV Anchor Forced to Sell Street Food After Taliban Takeover, Pics Go Viral

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last year, the conflict-stricken country has been grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis and food shortage. The change in regime and political turmoil caused massive unemployment, pushing nearly half a million people in the country out of their jobs, as per UN International Labour Organization (ILO). Recently, the plight of an Aghani journalist has come to light, painting a grim picture of the current economic situation of the country. A former journalist named Musa Mohammadi, who has worked as a TV presenter, lost his job in the crisis and is now compelled to sell street food.

The pictures of Mohammadi went viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter by Kabir Haqmal, who earlier worked with the Hamid Karzai government. “Journalists’ life in Afghanistan under the Taliban," wrote Haqmal.

Haqmal shared that Mohammadi had been a part of the media industry for years and has worked on many TV channels as an anchor and reporter. However, as Afghanistan plunged into an economic crisis, Mohammadi struggled to stay afloat and ended up selling street food to make the ends meet.

Kabir also shared few pictures of Mohammadi where he is seen sitting on the ground and selling street food. Another photo shows the journalist in a TV studio dressed up in a suit.

As Mohammadi’s story did rounds on the internet, it managed to catch the attention of Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television. Sharing Mohammadi’s viral pictures, Wasiq assured to help him in a tweet. According to the English translation of his Tweet, Wasiq highlighted that Mohammadi had worked for a private television station but was now unemployed.

He further assured that Mohammadi will be appointed at the National Radio and Television. “We need all Afghan professionals," the tweet read.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan has witnessed a huge unemployment rate since the Taliban takeover, with women workers affected the most. The economy of the country was left paralysed after its foreign exchange reserves got frozen and the value of its currency plummeted to record low.

