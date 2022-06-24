African-American Groom Recites Vows in Malayalam to Honour Wife's Heritage, Wins Hearts

While we all are aware that love has no language, an African-American man took this forward in one of the sweetest ways possible. Melting millions of hearts on the internet, the man has said wedding vows in his wife’s native language and that is Malayalam. The video of this sweet gesture has set the internet ablaze. His wife Jenova Juliann Pryor posted the clip. Danzel and Jenova recently tied the knot at a ceremony in New Jersey. Denzel’s surprise for his wife has surely impressed social media users.

In the video, Jenova and Danzel can be seen standing at the altar in their gorgeous wedding attires. Then Danzel began to read his verse, which left Jenova emotional. The groom can be seen starting in English but soon he switched to Malayalam.

He not only read the Malayalam words from his phone, but also did the translation for the guests who couldn’t understand the language. The video also shows the guests hooting and cheering in the background while his bride Jenova gets emotional and wipes away her tears of joy.

Jenova shared the video with the caption, “My husband learned and said part of his wedding vows in my native tongue, Malayalam. I cried so hard." The groom can be heard saying in Malayalam, “Njan ente bharyaye kandu pidichu. Ente nidhi kandu pidichu." And then while translating it for English-speaking guests at the wedding, Danzel said, “For no one who speaks Malayalam here, I just said ‘I’ve found my wife,". Adding that he has found his “treasure", Danzel went on to mouth the three magical words in both Malayalam and English.

The clip has garnered tons of reactions from Instagram users. People adored how Danzel spoke Malayalam with utmost clarity, with one saying, “Malayalam, known as the toughest language spoken simply with clarity. Superb."

“Wow, such a sweet gesture," another commented. Many even wished the couple a “happy married life."

