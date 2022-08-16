African Kids Dance to 'Gallan Goodiyan' to Commemorate India's 75th Independence Day

75 years of India’s Independence was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all across the country on August 15. Amidst this, Masaka Kids Africana, the musically gifted viral sensation of Uganda, paid an international tribute to commemorate the special occasion. For those unaware, Masaka Kids Africana is an organization that supports the life of kids from Uganda who have lost one or both parents to famine, war, and other diseases. The social media page of the organization is filled with exceptional videos of these kids singing and dancing.

Now, on the special occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, the viral sensations danced their hearts out to Indian beats. They grooved to the quirky rhythm of the hit Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s track, Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. With smooth moves and bright smiles on their faces, the kids were seen enjoying their hearts out. While sharing the video, the Instagram page stated, “Happy Monday! Sending you all positive vibes for a blessed week. (Indian Flag emoticon) Happy Independence Day." Watch the viral clip here:

Within a day the video has garnered over 2 lakh views on the photo-sharing application. Netizens in large numbers have also flooded the comment section to appreciate the sweet gesture of the kids. While one said, “Indian song on India’s Independence Day..wow..this is awesome," another added, “This just made my day! Love, love, love."

Masaka Kids Africana community is composed of children from the age group of two and above. Despite the tragedy and loss, they’ve suffered in their lives, the community of these kids from Uganda beams with hope and joy in all their social media posts. From imitating Harry Styles to Lizzo, the kids do not fail to hop on viral social media trends and entertain their followers.

