African Men Try Pizza For First Time in Wholesome Video, Watch Their Hilarious Reactions

Pizza - the most common food dish that is the favourite of many people. However, it has never occurred that there are still people who have not tried this very common dish. It is always fun to watch people try new food dishes. A recent video, which has gone viral, shows men from the Maasai tribe trying pizza for the first time. According to their YouTube profile, they belonged to Tanzania.

The video shows how the men are struggling to cut a slice of pizza. Further, in the video, one person in the group can be seen asking, “how long will it stay in the stomach."

The group, however, liked it and would love to try more as they said in the caption. “First time we tried Pizza and now we want more."

In the YouTube video, the leader of the group, Kanaya, shared the entire story. In the caption, he wrote, “My name is Kanaya and we are from the Maasai tribe, living in the beautiful nature of Tanzania. In the last few years, we have learned a lot about new technologies as well as the Internet, so we wanted to create this channel, to show the world our culture and bring smiles to your faces. We hope we can all learn a thing or two from each other on this journey, bring the world closer together and make this planet a happier place. This is the ideology of the Maasai and my purpose here."

The reactions to the video are hilarious. “We LOVE you trying pizza!!! Here to witness your IG blow up with love!!," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Can not wait to watch this page BLOW UP! It’s going to be HUGE!."

One Instagram user also asked, “So you have to tell us: do you prefer the Italian pizza or the Zanzibar pizza???"

These Tanzanian men are known for their lip-sync and dance videos. Kili Paul is the man who introduced netizens to the rich culture of the Maasai tribe. With over millions of followers on TikTok, the 26-year-old stays on the outskirts of Dar Es Salaam, the financial capital of Tanzania. He is a farmer by profession.

