After Cyrus Mistry's Tragic Death, Anand Mahindra Pledges to Wear Seatbelt in Rear Seat

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died in a car crash while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry’s car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, 135 km from Mumbai, on Sunday. A preliminary probe has revealed that none of the passengers were wearing seat belts. Over-speeding and the error of judgment by the driver have also been highlighted as the cause of the accident by police. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra, in a tweet, has highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts.

Quote-tweeting a post shared by News18, Anand Mahindra stated spoken about the importance of seat belts. The business tycoon has urged everyone to take the pledge, as they owe it to their families. “I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," read Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

Anand Mahindra has also paid his heartfelt tribute to Cyrus Mistry, who was the scion of one of India’s best-known business families. Mentioning that the news of Cyrus Mistry’s demise was “hard to digest", the businessman recalled his meeting with him. “I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti," Anand Mahindra wrote.

As per the police report, the accident happened at around 3.15 pm on the Surya River Charoti bridge. Mistry, who was 54, is survived by his wife Rohiqa and two sons, Firoz and Zahan. At the time of the accident, four people were present in the car; two including Cyrus Mistry died on the spot, while the other two were moved to hospital.

Cyrus Mistry had carved out his distinctive identification over the years. He was the managing director of construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group and in 2012, he took over as the chairman of Tata Sons, succeeding Ratan Tata.

