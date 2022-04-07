After Quiting War Journalism, This is What Ukrainian Reporter Wants to Pursue

Bucha, a city in Ukraine, was recently attacked by the Russian military forces and was occupied after heavy shelling and heart-wrenching atrocities. Some gut-punching images and videos surfaced showcasing the degree of ruthlessness and inhumanity that is currently prevailing in the city, and covering these incidents are journalists who are getting scarred beyond bounds.

Among the journalists is one who decided to make a shift in his profession and quit his current profile. Illia Ponomarenko is a war journalist and defence reporter with The Kyiv Independent, who has been reporting from the ground ever since Russia started invading Ukraine on February 24.

After the recent attack on Bucha, the journalist covering ground zero in the city decided to quit “when this war is over." In a tweet shared on April 6, Illia wrote, “When this war is over, I am going to quit war journalism. F**k it. I am going to get a quite remote place to live and will be writing stories of whales and polar explorers."

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 1.72 lakh likes. Netizens showered their love and support for the journalist.

The attacks on Bucha entirely changed the media perspective, which acts as a peephole for the world to see what is happening in Ukraine. What used to be drone footage and far-sighted explosions have transformed into close-range coverage of the atrocities of the Russian army. More than 300 bodies were found in the aftermath with some severely burned and damaged.

In a video that recently surfaced from the city, a man on a bicycle is seen getting blown up by the Russian military. The images of corpses lying without arms and legs, and hastily buried bodies have shocked the entire world.

