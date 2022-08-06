After Spending Over 1.5 Crore On Tattoos, She Is Struggling To Find A Job

Times have changed. Having tattoos doesn’t affect one’s career or job prospects. But Australia’s Amber Luke, who has 99% of her body inked, is definitely facing the consequences. The Australian model, who is nicknamed Dragon Girl, has spent a whooping sum of £200,000 (approximately 1.9 crores) on her tattoos and surgeries. Previously, Amber has made news for her drastic changes over the years, including surgery to fork her tongue and give herself pointy “elfin" ears. She also went blind for three weeks and sobbed blue tears last year after getting a “dragon blue" tattoo on her eyeballs. Now, in an interview, the ink junkie has stated that apart from the physical pain, her distinctive look limits her job opportunities as well.

Amber, who appeared on a Brisbane radio show Robin, Terry & Kip, shed light on her struggling working life, reported Daily Star.

Mentioning that companies don’t consider her work ethic, morals, or values, Amber said, “I’m not going to sugar-coat it, it has limited my [employment] options but that’s okay. Because the way I see it is, I don’t want to work for a company that’s shallow-minded and cannot look past my image." Acknowledging that “everyone has their own notions of what beauty is", the model stated that her tattoos and piercings do not deserve hate. Amber’s tattoos, which are in hundreds, are inspired by satanic symbols and dedications, including the word “death" on her hand. Amber, a self-professed Satanist, has ‘666,’ an upside-down cross, and a snake inked on her face.

During the interview, Amber also spoke about how her stark blue eyeballs left her temporarily blind. However, the pain didn’t stop Amber’s alterations. Soon after the blue eyes, she had her teeth sharpen into fangs. This is not it, Amber has got cheek and lip fillers as well as breast and bum enhancements.

