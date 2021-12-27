‘Age is Just a Number’: 72-Year-old Woman Ziplines in Kerala Park, Video Goes viral

How much of an adrenaline rush do you think you can manage at your age! Before answering that, you sure have come across inspiring tales of how age is nothing but a number when you want to experience that rush in the veins. Well, a 72-year-old woman from Kerala has just reiterated that statement by accomplishing a physical feat. She has fearlessly ziplined across a park in Palakkad, clad in a traditional saree.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media and is inspiring the internet.

The woman, whom the uploader of the video identified as Paruamma, had noticed the zipline while taking a stroll in the park and was immediately intrigued by it. She decided to experience the thrill of ziplining.

In the video, we see after she is done with the ride, the elderly woman appears to have enjoyed it thoroughly and shares a fist bump with the person who was with her through the adventure ride. She says she did not feel scared at all and that it was fun.

The video, that was originally uploaded from an Instagram handle called Yathikran, was captioned, “This is Paruamma. She buried her dreams within herself. I helped her in fulfilling one of her dreams. Let there be more people like Paruamma," in Malayalam.

The video has more than 47,000 likes and has won the hearts of netizens who are applauding the spirit of the woman. The comment section was filled with heart emoticons.

The video plays to the tune of the reprised version of the single Chekuthan by Ribin Richards, which adds a touch of sublimity to the clip. The song was composed by Richards in memory of Madhu, an Adivasi youth who was beaten to death in Palakkad after he was caught stealing food out of hunger.

