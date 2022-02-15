Age No Barrier: 60-year-old Kerala Worker Turns Model in Viral Photoshoot

Anyone with unique qualities can become a star or a sensation overnight, all thanks to social media. We have seen ordinary people go viral either because of their singing, dancing skills or simply because of their looks. The latest to join the bandwagon is 60-year old Mammika from Kerala. Let his faded lungi and discoloured old shirt not fool you. This man is capable of making your jaws drop when he decides to go all suave on you and opts for a suit.

Mammikka, a native of Kodivalli, Vennakadu, is now a hero, not just in his hometown but on social media as well. A daily wage labourer by profession, he is rocking social media with his breath-taking makeover. He has just completed a promotional photoshoot for a firm sporting a suit. The iPad in his hands completes the polished look. Mammika, who locals say is a very ordinary man who never cared about his looks, regularly buys veggies and fish from the market before heading home. His life and daily routine were monotonous but soon things changed when renowned photographer Shareek Vayalil spotted him and saw the potential of a model in him. He had previously shared a photo of Mammikka on his social media profile, which went viral due to his resemblance to actor Vinayakan.

Later, Shareek had to do a photoshoot for his wedding suit company. When this assignment came up, Shareek could envision none but Mammika to film for the shoot. Majnas, a make-up artist, did his make-up, with help from Aashiq Fuad and Shabeeb Vayalil. With fabulous shades, trendy blazers, a hair makeover and the iPad in his hand, Mammika looks awesome and his images have gone viral on social media. He also has an Instagram page of his own now.

After turning a hero in his hometown and his images getting viral, he has said that he now wishes to try a hand at modelling apart from his daily labourer profession.

