Agra NGO Distributes Free Hijabs to College Students on Valentine's Day

People across the country celebrated Valentine’s Day in their own unique way. However, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has re-ignited India's hijab debate with its Valentine’s Day celebration. On Monday, February 14 when schools reopened, an NGO called New Foundation provided hijabs to the girls at the Anwari Nilofar Inter College in Agra’s Doli Kahar, reported India Today. During the hijab distribution, students were asked to oppose Valentine's Day and were educated about the importance of wearing a hijab. President of the New Foundation organisation, Mohammad Faisal stated that children today believe that if they enroll in an English-medium or upper-class public school, they will be able to get a good job. However, according to him, history showcases that the majority of IAS and IPS officers come from government schools.

“No student should undervalue public schools," India Today quoted Faisal as saying. He further pointed out that the way a turban is required in Sikhism, veils for women and girls are required in Islam. “However, the politics of the hijab are tarnishing this ancient and time-honoured Islamic tradition," he said.

How did the hijab row start? The controversy over hijab (headscarf) started in Karnataka on January 1, 2022, when Muslim schoolgirls of Udupi Women's Pre-University college were not allowed to enter the college premises as they were wearing hijabs. Since then, multiple incidents have unfolded across the state wherein Muslim girls with hijab have been barred to enter the schools, colleges. Taking the protest a step further, some students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest against the Muslim girls, who came to classes wearing hijabs.

Earlier this week, the clashes turned violent, prompting police to charge at the demonstrators. Social media is also divided on the hijab row. While a section of people have maintained that hijab is an important part of Islamic tradition and politicising the issue is incorrect, the other side believes it should not be worn in schools and colleges.

