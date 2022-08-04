Agra Sweet Shop Sells 24-carat 'Golden Ghevar' For Rs 25,000 Per Kilo

There is no denying the fact that Indians love to make their festivals grand in every possible way. And while the Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra has zeroed in on a way to make your celebrations grandeur. Ahead of the festival, the sweet shop is selling ‘golden ghevar,’ which originated from Rajasthan. As per news agency ANI, the disc-shaped sweet dish is being sold at Rs. 25,000 per kg and has been made by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra.

Traditionally, this Rajasthani dessert is associated with the month of Shravan, Teej, and Raksha Bandhan festivals. And normally, it is sold at Rs. 600 to 800 per kilo of plain ghevar. However, this price can go up depending upon the usage of dry fruits used by the shop. But this ‘golden ghevar’ is being sold at a high price because it is topped with a thin layer of 24-carat gold. ANI dropped a video on their official Twitter account, revealing the shape and size of the golden ghevar. While tweeting the video they wrote in Hindi, “Uttar Pradesh: Special ‘Golden Ghevar’ is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is Rs. 25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24-carat gold."

Usually, this royal sweet dish is prepared with maida, ghee, sugar syrup, and some dry fruits. The video shows that the sweet shop has prepared this unique dish in different sizes. While displaying all the sizes in their showcase, the video shows that the medium-sized golden ghevar was being sold at Rs. 1000 per piece. Keeping the customer affordability in mind the sweet shop also made the dish in the size of a cupcake, as well as in a bigger size. The reports suggest that after the display of ‘golden ghevar’, the sweet shop is witnessing the footfall of people from all corners.

