Ahead of Independence Day 2022, Old Video of Tricolour Waterfall Resurfaces on The Internet

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, an old video of a tricolor waterfall has resurfaced on the internet. Reportedly, the video was recorded in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in 2020 around Independence Day. In the video, which has been trending on social media, two men can be seen on top of the hill, throwing saffron and green colour into a waterfall from two different sides, creating a mesmerising view of the Indian national flag. The old video popped up again on social media after the government launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, wherein people are asked to bring Indian flags home and hoist them to mark the country’s 75 years of Independence.

The video opens with a crowd standing around a waterfall and two men pouring colour into the water near the overhang. The striking effect of the hue getting darker slowly, in the beginning, is mesmerising to witness. The video is accompanied by the music Sare Jahan Se Accha on drums. As the waterfall turned into the hues of tricolor, people standing around can be seen clapping and showing victory signs. Meanwhile, as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to hoist the national flags at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

Ahead of Independence Day, PM Modi has also urged the citizens to change their display pictures on social media accounts and put a picture of the national flag from August 2 to August 15. PM Modi changed the display picture of his Twitter account, and wrote, “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1554296310425358337?s=20&t=zO_UEW8SOt6yuX2AFVA-qw

In addition, news agency PTI has reported that as the campaign dates are nearing, the sale of the national flag has also witnessed a rise in different parts of the country.

