AI Generates Whole Interview Between 'Steve Jobs' and 'Joe Rogan' in Mind-blowing Stride

Artificial Intelligence is being used to take on a range of activities, from art to baking. It has made some impressive strides lately and its pros and cons are usually fiercely debated on the internet. Now, an entire podcast has been generated using AI, which imitates the voice and inflection of Joe Rogan and Steve Jobs. The interview on the AI podcast website is pretty difficult to see through, with it being almost impossible to tell that it is not actually Steve Jobs being interviewed by Joe Rogan.

The AI creates a new podcast every week where a new subject is discussed in depth. Listeners can suggest subjects, as well as ideas for guests and hosts. “Whether you’re a machine learning enthusiast, just want to hear your favorite topics covered in a new way or even just want to listen to voices from the past brought back to life, this is the podcast for you," the website reads.

“Steve Jobs’ voice was cloned from less than 4 hours fine tuned on our Speech model and we brought it down to 1hr now… Soon anyone will be able to do that for his own voice from only few minutes," Mahmoud Felfel, one of the creators, explained on Twitter.

While it’s an impressive leap, it did set off alarms for many Twitter users, who were concerned about the malicious usage of technology. “Man it’s wild how much naive, earnest, pure of heart time and effort tech people will put into technologies that literally only have malicious use cases [sic]," one user commented.

Could a collaboration between reality and AI be possible for the betterment of humankind? Only time will tell.

