AIIMS Jodhpur Uses Fully Robotic Surgery to Fix Patient's Food Pipe

A team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jodhpur, successfully conducted the world’s first oesophageal (food pipe) surgery done by robots. The case was of a young patient who had consumed acid roughly 9 months ago. As a result, the food pipe got damaged, and the person was having difficulties in swallowing drinks and solid foods. Doctors at AIIMS Jodhpur carried out a fully automated operation and managed to do the entire medical procedure with minimal bleeding. According to doctors, the patient experienced less post-surgery pain. The patient started consuming food and drinks naturally only four days after the operation and was discharged from the hospital two days after that.

“Because of acid consumption, the patient was unable to eat and was being fed through a tube inserted in the abdomen. Generally, the procedure would have included an incision in the neck, chest, and abdomen, which would have caused a slow recovery, more pain, and significantly visible scars," Prof. MK Garg, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Jodhpur, told The Times of India.

According to Prof. Garg, the suggestion to perform the surgery using robotic arms was made by the department of surgical gastroenterology. In this form of surgery, the doctors removed the damaged food pipe and replaced it with a new, fully-functional one using only four 8mm incisions.

Since the surgery was performed using precise methods incorporated into a robotic structure, the surgery involved minimal hassle, and the patient recovered much rapidly as compared to the conventional methods.

The team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, used a method known as ‘Ivor-Lewis Esophagectomy. In this method, the abdomen is administered incisions to remove the damaged part of the digestion system and is either replaced or is assisted with a temporary solution.

In 2018, AIIMS Jodhpur became the first hospital in Rajasthan to get surgical robotics systems, which were installed at the cost of Rs.28 crores.

