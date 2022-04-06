'Ain't Free Yo': Boss Slammed after Asking Staff to Pay for Drinking Cooler Water

We do agree that not all offices provide you with the best of the facility but did your boss ever ask you to pay for drinking water in the office? Well, you might just start appreciating your boss after reading about the story of an employee who recently shared that they are asked to pay up for drinking water from the cooler that is installed in their office. The story, which was shared on Reddit by a user named RemyBrady, went viral on the internet and netizens are not at all amused. The supposed employee shared a photo on social media that had instructions written about drinking water from the cooler. In the instruction, it was stated that the water in the cooler isn't ordinary, instead, it was Poland Spring Water.

The note read, “Hello water drinker. If you would like to enjoy this delicious Poland Spring Water please see Sandra or Michelle to get signed up for the very cool water club.” So far, it was all good but the next line triggered people. “This water ain’t free yo. Members are currently enjoying unlimited refills for $5 (Rs. 378.21) per month."

The post has collected over 73,000 upvotes and a bunch of scathing remarks by Redditors, who were stunned to learn about the water drinking rules in a workplace. The rule came as a shocker as employers in the UK are mandated to provide an adequate supply of wholesome drinking water to all workers, under the Workplace (Health, Safety, and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

This is not the first time a boss was slammed online for his weird rules and antics. Previously, another boss was trolled after a staff member shared that a manager had put up a poster in the office stating ‘nobody cares, work harder.’ A photo of the framed notice was posted on Reddit which sparked furious responses from users, who suggested the employees quit their job.

